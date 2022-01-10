West Bengal: Another BJP leader quits chat group

Days after several BJP leaders quit party’s WhatsApp groups after the formation of its new state committee, another party leader left such an instant messaging group on Saturday night.

It is not clear what led to State BJP Yuva Morcha vice-president Shankudeb Panda’s decision. The former TMC youth wing leader, who had joined the BJP ahead of the last year’s state assembly polls, was not available for comment. The BJP dismissed speculation that it was facing discontent in its ranks.

Earlier, several BJP leaders, including MLA Hiran Chatterjee, MP Shantanu Thakur and others, left party’s WhatsApp groups after expressing their displeasure about the composition of the party’s new state committee.

Panda has been staying away from BJP programmes since the party’s defeat in the assembly polls.

State BJP Yuva Morcha president Indranil Khan said, “Under the current circumstances arising out of Covid-19, our workers and leaders are busy standing by the people. We don’t have the time to focus on our WhatsApp groups. Some can leave such groups by mistake. I have not heard about any revolt within the party. But this is not the time to discuss such things.”

Smarting from poll setbacks and desertions, the West Bengal BJP is facing the ire of the leaders of the Matua community, a major vote bank that had helped the party win several seats in the 2021 Assembly elections besides playing a key role in ensuring its success in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Matua leaders’ discontent with the BJP was reflected last week when Santanu Thakur, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, left various WhatsApp groups of the Bengal BJP. An MP from Bongaon, Thakur is a senior Matua community leader who heads the All India Matua Mahasangha.

The leaders have been upset with the party since the Matua leaders were not given any representation in the revamped state BJP committee.