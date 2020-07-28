Biweekly lockdown in West Bengal extended till August 31, says CM Mamata Banerjee

The containment zone at Razabazar. West Bengal government imposed a lockdown for two days in a week to fight against COVID-19. The containment zone at Razabazar. West Bengal government imposed a lockdown for two days in a week to fight against COVID-19.

In a bid to arrest the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced an extension of the biweekly lockdown till August 31. Besides, the lockdown in containment zones has also been extended till August 31.

“We are extending the two-day lockdown every week in the state, which was in force till July 31, till August 31,” Mamata Banerjee said. According to the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has reported 1,411 deaths and over 60,000 cases.

Biweekly complete lockdown in West Bengal:

July 29, Wednesday

August 2, Sunday

August 5, Wednesday

August 8, Saturday

August 9, Sunday

August 16, Sunday

August 17, Monday

August 23, Sunday

August 24, Monday

August 31, Monday

However, exceptions have been made for religious festivals and national holidays such as Bakri Eid, Rakhshabandhan, and Independence Day. “We will not do any lockdown this week because of Bakri Eid. We want the minorities to cooperate and avoid any gatherings. I request them all to celebrate indoors,” Mamata Banerjee said.

The state government’s move comes after it had admitted to community transmission of the coronavirus in some areas of the state. During the lockdown, all government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport will remain closed.

Only movement related to health services, pharmacies, police stations, courts, correctional services, fire and emergency services, electricity, water and other utility services will be allowed.

In the lockdown days last week, the Airports Authority of India suspended all flights at the Kolkata and Bagdogra airports after a request from the state government. Flights have also been be suspended on Wednesday, when total lockdown will be observed.

The government had earlier banned all the passenger flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad till July 31.

The Eastern Railways has also cancelled special trains that were scheduled to originate from or arrive at some stations in West Bengal on Wednesday.

