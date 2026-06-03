Bengal government rolls out Annapurna Yojana: 28 lakh women get Rs 3,000 each

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that the new cash-transfer initiative replaces the previous 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, adding that strict verification protocols are underway. (File)

The West Bengal government on Wednesday launched the Annapurna Yojana under which 2,825,769 women beneficiaries will receive Rs 3,000 each in the first phase.

Launching the scheme at a press conference at Nabanna, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said once the verification for new applicants is completed, the funds will be directly credited to their bank accounts.

“Our target is to ensure that every eligible woman receives the benefit,” the CM said.

On the occasion, Adhikari, Women and Child Development Minister Agnimitra Pzul and Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Dilip Ghosh handed over cheques of Rs 3,000 each to five women beneficiaries.

Adhikari said the government would hold briefings every seven days to inform people about the number of verified beneficiaries and newly enrolled recipients of Annapurna Yojana, which replaces the previous TMC government’s ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme.