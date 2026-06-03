Bengal government rolls out Annapurna Yojana: 28 lakh women get Rs 3,000 each

The West Bengal government on Wednesday launched the Annapurna Yojana under which 2,825,769 women beneficiaries will receive Rs 3,000 each in the first phase.
Launching the scheme at a press conference at Nabanna, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said once the verification for new applicants is completed, the funds will be directly credited to their bank accounts.
“Our target is to ensure that every eligible woman receives the benefit,” the CM said.
On the occasion, Adhikari, Women and Child Development Minister Agnimitra Pzul and Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Dilip Ghosh handed over cheques of Rs 3,000 each to five women beneficiaries.
Adhikari said the government would hold briefings every seven days to inform people about the number of verified beneficiaries and newly enrolled recipients of Annapurna Yojana, which replaces the previous TMC government’s ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee and the double-engine government’s commitment have ensured that the promise to provide the aid of Rs 3,000 has been implemented,” he said.
The CM said the scheme was dedicated to the empowerment of women and hailed their contributions to society. Referring to West Bengal as a “land of women icons ranging from Rani Rashmoni to freedom fighter Matangini Hazra”, he said women had played a pioneering role in spirituality, culture and social movements. The CM said the free bus travel scheme for women has received an enthusiastic public response.
Story continues below this ad
‘Those deleted from voters’ list won’t get govt benefits’
Alleging corruption in the previous government’s ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme, the CM said that verification is now being conducted with complete transparency. People whose names have been deleted from the voter list under the SIR (Special Intensive revision) will no longer receive benefits under the scheme, he said.
The CM, however, said refugees who fled Bangladesh following religious persecution will be considered for the scheme. “The Hindu refugees who came to West Bengal from Bangladesh to save their lives following religious persecution, and the 121,000 individuals who have applied under the CAA… we are not considering them under the permanently canceled list,” he said. Those people, whose cases are pending before tribunals, are not being excluded from the list.
The CM announced that the form-filling process for the scheme will continue for the next three months. For those unable to submit forms online or in person, government volunteers will visit their homes to complete the process, he said.
The CM also announced that the process of migrating the ‘Swasthya Sathi’ scheme to the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ portal has commenced.
Story continues below this ad
Helpline launched
To establish direct communication with the public and resolve issues related to government services, the Chief Minister launched a dedicated helpline number: 82820 82820. The helpline will be operational from Monday to Saturday, between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM. Additionally, citizens can lodge their complaints via email at asap@wb.gov.in.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More