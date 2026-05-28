West Bengal Annapurna Yojana form 2026 released: How to download and apply offline

West Bengal Annapurna Yojana: The West Bengal government on Wednesday launched the ‘Annapurna Yojana’ application form to provide eligible women in the state with monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000. The scheme will replace the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, which was launched in 2021 under the previous government led by Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari introduced the application form for the ‘Annapurna Bhandar’ scheme and said that the Women and Child Welfare Department, headed by Minister Agnimitra Paul, will serve as the nodal authority to ensure that the scheme benefits reach actual beneficiaries.

He added that since the enrolment process is a huge exercise and will take time to complete, beneficiaries under the existing ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme will continue to receive financial assistance under the existing system until the transition is completed.