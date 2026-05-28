West Bengal Annapurna Yojana form 2026 released: How to download and apply offline

West Bengal Annapurna Yojana: The West Bengal government on Wednesday launched the ‘Annapurna Yojana’ application form to provide eligible women in the state with monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000. The scheme will replace the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, which was launched in 2021 under the previous government led by Mamata Banerjee.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari introduced the application form for the ‘Annapurna Bhandar’ scheme and said that the Women and Child Welfare Department, headed by Minister Agnimitra Paul, will serve as the nodal authority to ensure that the scheme benefits reach actual beneficiaries.
He added that since the enrolment process is a huge exercise and will take time to complete, beneficiaries under the existing ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme will continue to receive financial assistance under the existing system until the transition is completed.
The Chief Minister informed that the government has set a deadline of 90 days to complete the entire enrolment process. “People no need to hurry because government is giving time for ninety days to enroll their names in this yojna.
The form can be submitted both in online and offline mode. In the panchayat and municipality areas, local bodies will involve and supervisors will go home to collect the forms. Newly elected MLA will also involve in the process and will help government,” said Adhikari.
He further said that the government will organise “Janakalyan Shibir” across the state from June 15 to 17, where people can submit their application forms.
According to the notification issued on May 19, 2026, the applicant must be between 25 and 60 years of age. The applicant should not be engaged in any permanent government employment or receiving a regular salary or pension from the Union or West Bengal government, any statutory body, government undertaking, panchayat, municipal body or local authority.
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The applicant should also not be employed in a teaching or non-teaching role in any government-aided educational institution in West Bengal. Apart from this, the applicant should not be an income tax payer.
How to download and fill Annapurna Yojana form in West Bengal
After visiting the website, applicants should select their preferred language to download the form. The application form is available in three languages – English, Bengali and Hindi.
Before filling out the form, applicants are advised to carefully read all the instructions mentioned in the Annapurna Yojana application form.
The form requires applicants to provide details such as the name of the Head of Family (HOF), date of birth, gender, Aadhaar number, Household ID linked to the Digital Ration Card (if any), number of family members, address, contact details, bank account information, EPIC details, PAN card information, nature of employment, whether any family member pays income tax or professional tax, literacy details of adult family members, annual family income, and other relevant information.
Annapurna Yojana: Key Points of the Family Data Collection Form
All fields are mandatory | Sections A–H | Supporting documents required
8Sections (A to H)
All fieldsMandatory to fill
Up to 5Family members covered
A
Family Identity
12 fields
Head of Family (HOF): Name, DOB, Gender, Aadhaar (as per official ID)
Household ID of Digital Ration Card (if any)
All family members' Name, DOB, Gender, Relation with HOF, Aadhaar (up to 5 members; NA for children below 5 years)
Bank account details (Aadhaar-linked, for DBT credit) of HOF and all adult members
EPIC (Voter ID) with AC and Part No. for HOF and all adult members
Category: UR / UR-EWS / SC / ST / OBC / PVTG (with caste/EWS certificate)
B
Ration Card / Food Subsidy
3 fields
Whether family has a Digital Ration Card (Yes/No)
Type of card: AAY / PHH / SPHH / RKSY1 / RKSY2 / Non-subsidized
Whether family is lifting monthly ration from ration shop
C
Assets
5 fields
House: Whether 3 or more pucca rooms
Land: Ownership and total landholding (in decimals) with RoR records
Vehicles: Motorized non-commercial 4-wheeler (cars, jeeps, tractors) — model and registration number
Health Insurance: Government or private, premium and sum assured — member-wise
D
Income / Profession
8 fields
Whether any member pays Income Tax or Professional Tax
PAN Card details of all family members (if available)
Nature of employment — Government / Private Salaried / Self-Employed / Informal / Migrant Labourer / Unemployed
Literacy status and highest educational qualification of each adult member
Whether any member is a constitutional post holder, MP, MLA or local body representative
Whether any member is a government pensioner (attach pension slip)
Whether any member is registered under GST (GSTIN required)
Total annual family income (in INR)
E
Other Identity Documents
3 fields
CAA Application Status — Not Applicable / Applied (Application No.) / Issued (Certificate No.) — member-wise
Other credit/ID cards — KCC, Artisan Credit Card, MJCC, Student CC, etc. (ID No. and date of issue)
If deleted in SIR 2026, whether case is pending in Tribunal — member-wise
F
Social Status and Dependents
2 fields
School-going children: Name, grade, school name and type (Govt / Private / Madrasah / Others) for up to 4 children
Vaccination status of each child — started/completed or not vaccinated (Vaccination Card ID required)
G
Benefits under Government Schemes
2 fields
Whether any member receives benefits under Government schemes via DBT — up to 5 schemes per member
If excluded, reasons for exclusion (to be filled by the verifying officer)
H
Declaration and Consent
1 field
Applicant declares all information is true and all supporting documents have been submitted. False information will result in stoppage of social protection benefits.
Form is subject to official verification and enquiry by designated officer.
Note: 'Family' is defined as a group of persons who normally live together and take their meals from a common kitchen.
Source: Annapurna Yojana — Family Level Data Collection Form
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More