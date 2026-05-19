‘Both communities facing distress’: Naushad Siddiqui writes to CM Suvendu Adhikari over Bengal slaughter rules

Following in the footsteps of senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Indian Secular Front (ISF) leader and Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddiqui Monday wrote to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, raising concerns regarding West Bengal’s new animal slaughter guidelines.

Siddiqui has highlighted that both Hindus and Muslims who depend on the seasonal trade of cows are facing financial distress due to the recent guidelines. He requested the chief minister to intervene by deploying veterinary doctors at the panchayat level. These doctors can provide the necessary certificates for the animals to be slaughtered.

The state government’s guidelines, which are being strictly enforced this year under the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act of 1950, mandate that only animals aged 14 years and above can be legally slaughtered. Traders must obtain a joint certificate from either the chairman of a municipality or the sabhapati of a panchayat samiti, alongside a government veterinary surgeon, declaring the animal “fit for slaughter”. The administration has also strictly prohibited animal sacrifice in public spaces, limiting the practice to designated locations.