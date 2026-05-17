‘Causing confusion and unrest’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to CM Suvendu Adhikari over Bengal’s animal slaughter rules

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has sought Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s intervention to mitigate the “unease and confusion” triggered by the West Bengal government’s recently issued animal slaughter guidelines.

Chowdhury wrote a letter to the newly elected Chief Minister on Sunday, a copy of which has been accessed by The Indian Express.

“Dear Shri Suvendu Babu, I am writing with the intention of bringing to your notice the fact that the Public Notice dated 13th May, 2026, issued by the Government of West Bengal regarding adherence to the ‘Animal Slaughter Guidelines’ has been causing confusion and also unrest, that needs to be addressed,” the letter by the former Lok Sabha MP from Baharampur stated.