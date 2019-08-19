Watch video: Injured leopard attacks man clicking its photos in Bengal

A man was attacked by a leopard while he was clicking a few pictures of the injured animal in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district.

In a video released by ANI, the man is seen clicking photos of the injured leopard when it suddenly sprung at him and attacked him. Chaos erupted at the spot as locals helped the man to get rid of the animal.

The man sustained few minor injuries while the leopard has been taken for treatment and will be later released in the wild.

