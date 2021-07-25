West Bengal: After protests, council set to review results of those who failed HS examinations

The results of the high school are based on the scores in school tests in the eleventh and twelfth grades.

Amid protests by students, the Higher Secondary Council on Saturday announced that it will review the results of those who failed the Higher Secondary examination. The Council said schools have been directed to submit the list of marks obtained in the class XI exam by students who failed high school.

Student protests have broken out in different parts of the state since the publication of the HS results. There have been demonstrations in front of the Council’s office as well.

The state administration is concerned why so many students have failed to clear the exam and in some of the schools where the number of such examinees is on the higher side, the headmasters have been summoned by the Council.

According to a statement issued by the Council, it has already held talks with the headmasters concerned on the dissatisfaction and anger that the students have voiced over their results. They have also been directed to bring the grievances put forward by the students to the Council’s notice. “The Higher Secondary Education Council will take the allegations seriously, keeping in mind the future of all students,” the statement said.

It is learned that the headmasters have also been told to submit the list of students who have failed the high school and the marks obtained by them in the Class XI exam to Parliamentary Secretary Tapas Mukherjee.

The results of the high school are based on the scores in school tests in the eleventh and twelfth grades. Some of the headmasters claimed that there is a problem with the formula of awarding marks and it will also be reviewed, the Council said.

Meanwhile, Several Class 12 students who have been declared failed by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE)blocked roads and ransacked furniture of a school during protests across the state on Saturday.

Of the 8,19,202 candidates, 97.69 per cent have passed this year.

The agitating students said with no exams having taken place this year due to the COVID-19 situation, they were baffled by the evaluation process. They wondered how some examinees were declared as having passed while some others were declared unsuccessful.