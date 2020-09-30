West Bengal: After a month, active cases back to 26K

The state Department of Health said 2,439 patients were still in government quarantine, while 77,260 people remain in home isolation.

West Bengal’s active caseload continued to increase on Tuesday as it went past 26,000 to settle at 26,064 after 3,188 new cases were reported. The state had this many active cases last on August 28. The state’s total case count on Tuesday was 2,53,768, while the toll rose to 4,899 after 62 deaths.

However, Bengal’s discharge rate continued to move upwards, rising to 87.8 per cent on the back of the recovery of 2,961 patients.

On Tuesday, only six of the state’s 23 districts reported increases in their active caseloads. A bulk of the new cases — 59 per cent — and 37 deaths were reported from the pandemic epicentre in South Bengal comprising Kolkata; its adjoining districts South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Howrah; and Hooghly. The increase in active cases continued in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, which has the highest active caseload in the state with 5,551 patients.

In the two Medinipur districts, active caseloads dropped but they reported five fatalities. The situation is of some concern in Nadia, where the active caseload has jumped from 812 to 936 in the past two days and the toll has increased by eight. Meanwhile, in North Bengal, Malda continued to be on the mend as its number of patients dropped to 391 as the recovery rate rose.

The situation has also been improving in Darjeeling, but on Tuesday it was the only district in the region to report an increase in active cases (674).

According to the state health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, 43,759 tests were conducted, taking the cumulative number of samples examined to 31,83,697. The test positivity rate registered a marginal drop to 7.97 per cent.

The state Department of Health said 2,439 patients were still in government quarantine, while 77,260 people remain in home isolation. There are 1,462 people in safe homes.

