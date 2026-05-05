Bengal’s Advocate General Kishore Datta resigns following BJP’s historic win in Assembly polls

West Bengal Advocate General (AG) Kishore Datta tendered his resignation Tuesday, a day after the BJP secured a historic majority in the Assembly polls. Sources said Datta sent his resignation letter to Governor R N Ravi, marking the beginning of an administrative overhaul as part of the change in power in the state.

While there is no requirement for the AG to step down during a regime change, it is customary for a state’s top legal officer to resign when a new government is elected. The new administration typically implements its own policies, and the AG is expected to align with these changes.