West Bengal: Adivasi woman ‘raped’, 1 suspect held

The police on Tuesday arrested a man in Purba Bardhaman district for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman he was purportedly in a relationship with. Both are from an Adivasi community. The sexual assault occurred late on Sunday night, the police said.

The police arrested the man after recording the woman’s statement. The complainant’s husband is dead, and she has a child from the marriage. “A case has been lodged and the investigation is on,” said an official.

The sources said the woman was assaulted while she was returning home from a nearby village market. The accused allegedly dragged her to an isolated place and raped her. She was found by local people near a canal.

After the police were alerted about the incident, the woman was taken to the block health centre and then shifted to

a hospital.