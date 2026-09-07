11-armed Goddess Durga on Bengal government ad, state BJP boss says ‘Ma is stronger’

A newspaper ad issued by the Suvendu Adhikari government in West Bengal has become the latest political flashpoint in the state after the Goddess Durga depiction in the ad was found to have 11 arms instead of 10.

The ad called for a coordination meeting on Monday afternoon to plan for the upcoming Durga Puja, the first after the change of guard in Bengal. However, at the meeting, the Goddess’ image on the background hoarding had 10 arms.

Taking a swipe at the BJP government, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress said the “repeated mishandling of Bengal’s cultural traditions is deeply insulting.”

“So now, according to the @BJP4Bengal government, Maa Durga has 11 hands? From their leaders to the Chief Minister, this repeated mishandling of Maa Durga and Bengal’s cultural traditions is deeply insulting!”