11-armed Goddess Durga on Bengal government ad, state BJP boss says ‘Ma is stronger’

A West Bengal government advertisement depicting Goddess Durga with 11 arms sparked a political row, with the state BJP chief saying the error showed that “Ma is stronger”.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya, Tanusree Bose
3 min readKolkataUpdated: Sep 7, 2026 05:40 PM IST
The 11-armed Goddess Durga on Bengal government ad; people attend the West Bengal government’s coordination meeting ahead of Durga Puja. (Special Arrangement)The 11-armed Goddess Durga on Bengal government ad; people attend the West Bengal government’s coordination meeting ahead of Durga Puja. (Special Arrangement)
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A newspaper ad issued by the Suvendu Adhikari government in West Bengal has become the latest political flashpoint in the state after the Goddess Durga depiction in the ad was found to have 11 arms instead of 10.

The ad called for a coordination meeting on Monday afternoon to plan for the upcoming Durga Puja, the first after the change of guard in Bengal. However, at the meeting, the Goddess’ image on the background hoarding had 10 arms.

Taking a swipe at the BJP government, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress said the “repeated mishandling of Bengal’s cultural traditions is deeply insulting.”

“So now, according to the @BJP4Bengal government, Maa Durga has 11 hands? From their leaders to the Chief Minister, this repeated mishandling of Maa Durga and Bengal’s cultural traditions is deeply insulting!”

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“Durga Puja is not just a festival, it is an emotion and the very heartbeat of Bengal. Maa’s homecoming is sacred to millions of Bengalis. Yet a government that claims to speak for Bengal seems increasingly disconnected from Bengali culture, traditions and the festivals that define Bengal’s identity,” the Trinamool Congress said in a post on X.

“Since when does Maa Durga have 11 hands? And who thought it was acceptable to represent her this way? Why is the BJP so alien to Bengali culture that, under the Chief Minister’s watch, the government finds it acceptable to misrepresent and trivialise Maa Durga?” it said, adding that “Enough is enough.”

The backdrop at the West Bengal government’s Durga Puja coordination meeting shows Goddess Durga with 10 arms, unlike the 11-armed depiction in the newspaper advertisement. (Special Arrangement) The backdrop at the West Bengal government’s Durga Puja coordination meeting shows Goddess Durga with 10 arms, unlike the 11-armed depiction in the newspaper
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(Special Arrangement, enhanced with AI)

Addressing Chief Minister Adhikari, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said that according to religious scriptures, Goddess Durga has 10 arms. He appealed to the Chief Minister to get this error fixed at once.

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While no one from the government has responded yet, state BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya played down the error. “This just shows Ma Durga has become stronger,” he said. “Though I have not seen the ad, the agency given the responsibility of printing it has done a mistake. This cannot be a political issue. It will be rectified,” Bhattacharya said.

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Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

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