West Bengal: Active Covid cases continue to decrease amid recovery surge

The Department of Health said 2,313 patients were still in government quarantine while 97,575 people remain isolated at home.

West Bengal on Friday reported the recovery of a record 4,283 Covid-19 patients as the recovery rate jumped to 89.25 per cent. Recoveries continued to outpace new cases as the active caseload dropped to 35,557. The state’s total caseload till date neared four lakh, rising to 3,97,466 after 3,942 new infections were reported.

According to the health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, 55 deaths in 24 hours took the toll to 7,177.

A bulk of the new cases (61.79 per cent) and deaths (36) were recorded in the South Bengal pandemic epicentre comprising Kolkata, its three neighbouring districts, and Hooghly. Kolkata’s active caseload registered another big increase as it rose to 7,221.

All the other districts in the region and outside the epicentre with an active caseload over a thousand reported drops in their active caseloads.

In North Bengal, the number of patients in Malda dropped to 915, while Jalpaiguri’s active caseload dropped below a thousand to 978. Darjeeling has the most patients in the region with 1,354. The health bulletin reported that 45,352 tests were conducted in 24 hours while the test positivity rate rose marginally to 8.24 per cent.

