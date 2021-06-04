West Bengal: Active cases drop to 61K, 8,811 new infections found

In north Bengal, maximum cases were reported in Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri -- 541 and 510, respectively – in the last 24 hours.

The active Covid-19 cases in the state dropped to 61,780 on Thursday with 8,811 new cases reported in the last 24 hours and the recovery of 16,938 people, according to a state Health Department bulletin.

However, 108 more people died in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 15,921 in the state.

The cumulative Covid cases have reached 14,03,535. But with 13,25,834 people having recovered, the recovery rate has risen to 94.46 per cent.

Out of 8,118 new cases in the last 24 hours, North 24 Parganas reported the most at 1,842, followed by Kolkata 976. Howrah reported 656 new cases, South 24 Parganas 590 and Hooghly district 571. Nadia, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur also recorded cases between 400 and 500 each.

In north Bengal, maximum cases were reported in Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri — 541 and 510, respectively – in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 108 deaths during the day, 41 were caused due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental, the government bulletin said.

As of Wednesday, 74,568 samples were tested for Covid-19, taking the total number of such examinations to 1,26,45,747, the bulletin added.

one more dies of black fungus

One more death from mucormycosis or black fungus was reported in the state, taking the total fatalities from the fungal infection to five in the state. According to a government bulletin, one more case of the fungal infection was reported from a Kolkata hospital. With this, the total number of confirmed cases reached 30.