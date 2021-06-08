West Bengal: Active cases drop below 30K

West Bengal’s Covid-19 active caseload dropped below 30,000 on Monday and settled at 26,886 as 14,352 patients were declared recovered and only 5,887 new cases were reported. With this, the discharge rate rose to 96.98 per cent. A health department official, however, expressed concern about Covid deaths, pointing out that 103 fatalities in 24 hours pushed up the statewide toll to 16,362.

“The number of positive cases is declining but we have to keep in mind that it is lockdown and a lot of people are forced to stay indoors. Also, the number of deaths is still over 100. The discharge rate has improved but it should be everyone’s responsibility to maintain all Covid protocols,” said the health official. Most positive cases were registered in North 24 Parganas. The district to Kolkata’s north reported 1,181 new cases, followed by the capital city that recorded 610 new patients. ENS