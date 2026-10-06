Exchanged cash, and a ‘chemical trap’: How ACB caught a Bengal official taking Rs 20k bribe

A Sub-Assistant Engineer attached to the West Bengal State Rural Development Agency (WBSRDA) in Hooghly was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB)while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 inside the Zilla Parishad Office in Chinsurah on Tuesday.
The operation was initiated following a complaint lodged by a government contractor who had executed a road construction project under the Panchayat Project, valued at approximately Rs 1 crore.
The work order for the project was issued in 2023, and construction was completed towards the end of 2025. Subsequently, the contractor approached the officials concerned, seeking the refund of the Earnest Money deposited during the tender process, at which point the official allegedly demanded an illegal gratification to facilitate the release of the funds.
Acting on the complaint, ACB officers laid a ‘chemical trap’ at the Zilla Parishad Office in Chinsurah on Tuesday. The official was intercepted on the spot while accepting a sum of Rs 20,000 from the complainant. Officers seized the entire bribe amount from the Sub-Assistant Engineer, and took him into custody. Further legal proceedings and investigation into the matter are currently underway under relevant provisions of law.
In a similar incident in August this year, the ACB officials had arrested another Sub-Assistant Engineer posted at the Jamboni BDO office in Jhargram district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. The engineer was caught red-handed inside his office during another ‘chemical trap’ operation after demanding illegal gratification from a sub-contractor to clear pending bills related to the construction of a local sub-health centre.
The ‘chemical trap’ operation
These days, the Bengal ACB has been relying on a simple chemical test to catch officials red-handed while taking bribes. Before a raid, officers dust the bribe money with phenolphthalein, an almost invisible, fine white powder that adheres to the paper without leaving any visible trace or odour. When the target accepts the cash, the chemical transfers onto their hands, unnoticed.
Once the exchange takes place, ACB officers step in and simply ask the suspect to dip their fingers into a bowl of clear, colourless liquid — a basic solution of sodium carbonate. The moment the suspect’s hands touch the liquid, the invisible chemical reacts with the alkaline base, instantly turning the clear water into a vibrant, bright pink. The rapid colour transformation serves as irrefutable forensic evidence, proving physical possession of the marked notes even if the official denies accepting the bribe.
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“It is done to also send a message of zero tolerance towards corruption, and that anyone caught red-handed will have to face the law,” an official said.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More