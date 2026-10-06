Exchanged cash, and a ‘chemical trap’: How ACB caught a Bengal official taking Rs 20k bribe

A Sub-Assistant Engineer attached to the West Bengal State Rural Development Agency (WBSRDA) in Hooghly was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 inside the Zilla Parishad Office in Chinsurah on Tuesday.

The operation was initiated following a complaint lodged by a government contractor who had executed a road construction project under the Panchayat Project, valued at approximately Rs 1 crore.

The work order for the project was issued in 2023, and construction was completed towards the end of 2025. Subsequently, the contractor approached the officials concerned, seeking the refund of the Earnest Money deposited during the tender process, at which point the official allegedly demanded an illegal gratification to facilitate the release of the funds.