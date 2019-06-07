West Bengal: ABVP to train 10,000 women students in self defence, open units in 500 colleges

Bolstered by BJP’s good show in Lok Sabha elections, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) — the students’ wing of RSS — has planned to train 10,000 women students in self-defence, apart from opening units in 500 colleges in Bengal. The ABVP’s Bengal unit has also planned to start an agitation for hassle-free college admissions and union elections.

Advertising

The BJP won 18 seats in Bengal in the Lok Sabha elections and amassed about 40 per cent vote share. The party plans to expand base in the state and grab powers in the 2021 Assembly polls.

“We have planned to train 10,000 female students in self-defence in the state. Bengal is an unsafe place for women. The state stands among the highest in crimes against women. Therefore, we want to teach martial arts to women students, so that they can defend themselves,” said Saptarshi Sarkar ABVP state secretary.

According to AVBP sources, central working committee will hold a meeting in Kolkata in August 10 and 11, where the future path for the organisation will be specified.

Advertising

At present, there is an overwhelming superiority of Trinamool Congress in college unions across Bengal. ABVP is yet to penetrate the colleges and universities in the state.

“There are allegations that the students’ unions of the ruling party have been indulging in taking bribes for admissions. There are other anomalies too. There are colleges where students’ union elections are yet to be held. We will shortly start a statewide agitation,” added Saptarshi Sarkar.

However, Trinamool Congress students’ leaders said such divisive forces will not be able to penetrate the students’ mind in Bengal.

“They are trying to divide Bengal on religious lines. Students of Bengal will never allow that. There is unity in diversity here and no student will allow that to be breached. They will be rejected by the students’ community,” said Trinankur Bhattacharya, Trinamool Congress Chattra Parishad state president.