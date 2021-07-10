West Bengal: 990 new Covid cases, 19 more die in a day

A covid patient being taken for further investigation from a ward at the Medical college & hospital in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

BENGAL ON Saturday recorded 990 fresh Covid-19 cases and 19 more deaths due to the virus. Health experts said the Covid situation in the state is under control but warned people to maintain Covid protocol.

“The declining number of cases is a positive thing but it is crucial to stick to Covid-appropriate behaviour so that the number does not start shooting up again,” said an official.

The highest cases have been recorded in Darjeeling at 95 and North 24 Parganas at 94.

The total death toll in the state now stands at 17,886. At present, there are 15,690 active cases in Bengal, of which 13,045 are in home isolation and 632 are in safe homes.

“On Friday, around 2,32,992 people were vaccinated in the state and cumulatively 2,38,48,001 people have been vaccinated in the state. In the 18-44 years special category, 35,03,721 have been vaccinated ,” said an official.

No new confirmed case of mucormycosis was reported on Friday. Thus, the cumulative number of confirmed cases remains at 77.