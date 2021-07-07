West Bengal: 885 fresh Covid cases, 18 more die

The number of active cases stood at 17,950, as 1,697 people recovered from the disease since Sunday, raising the discharge count to 14,70,512. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal reported 885 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest single-day count in months, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state’s coronavirus tally rose to 15,06,279 with the new infections, while 18 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 17,817, it said.

Till date, 1,44,70,472 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in West Bengal, including 40,388 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,93,193 people were vaccinated on Monday, an official said.