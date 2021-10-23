West Bengal: 846 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths

THE NUMBER of new cases in West Bengal further increased on Friday as it recorded 846 cases. In the past seven days, the number of new cases have almost doubled in West Bengal. On October 16, Bengal recorded 443 new cases of the coronavirus infection (Covid-19) in 24 hours. The next day, it increased to 624.

Health department sources said it was expected that after Durga Puja festivities, the number of cases will rise. The actual infection scenario would be assessed after 15 days since Puja, they added.

With this latest rise, Bengal’s Covid-19 infection tally has gone up to 15,84,492 cases. The bulletin added that 12 new deaths were recorded in the state, taking the fatality tally to 19033.

West Bengal recorded 792 Covid-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The number of people cured of the infection in the state has now gone up to 15,57,882 the health department bulletin said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in West Bengal now stands at 98.32 percent. West Bengal now has 7577 active Covid-19 cases.

Four districts – Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Howrah remains a concern for the health department, according to an official. Out of 846 new cases, 591 cases reported from these five districts. Other than these five cases, major cases reported from Nadia, Purba Burdwan, Darjeeling, Uttar Dinajpur and Paschim Medinipur.

Number of sample tested today increased across the state. On Friday, West Bengal has tested 40,303 samples for Covid-19.

Assuming that Covid cases may rise after puja festivities, the state government had also started preparations. Some safe homes have been identified within Kolkata and adjacent districts. The health department and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is now arranging special safe homes for children and

their mothers.

KMC administrator Atin Ghosh said, “Two safe homes and a quarantine centres for mothers and children will be opened in Kolkata from Saturday. If children will be affected, their mother also should be admitted. Based on these possibilities, we will start these two safe homes.”