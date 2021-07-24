West Bengal: 842 new Covid cases, 16 more patients die

Vaccination at Gosaba block around 100km south from Kolkata, in Sunderbans in the district of South 24 Parganas. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

WEST BENGAL on Friday recorded 842 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. With 16 more deaths, the death toll in the state reached 18,056. Nadia and Hooghly districts recorded the most new deaths in the past 24 hours. Till date, the state has recorded 15,22,103 Covid cases out of which 12,089 are active cases in Bengal. In the past 24 hours, 942 persons have been discharged, taking the discharge rate to more than 98 per cent. As many as 48,843 more samples were tested, of which 1.72 percent were found to be positive.

On Friday, 3,33,709 doses were administered in the state. Cumulatively 2,73,33,213 doses have been administered till date. In the 18-44 years category, cumulatively 46 ,39,263 doses have been administered since the drive began.

Meanwhile, Bengal Covid Care initiative felicitated 50 NGOs of West Bengal on Friday and donated 10 oxygen concentrators. It also announced to provide 100 safe homes by these non-profit organizations as a precautionary measure to the predicted third wave of Covid. Kallol Ghosh, BCCI chairperson and the founder of ‘Bengal Covid Care Initiative’ said, “Such initiatives could save thousands of people from the virus. In order to succeed in this, we all have to fight together.”