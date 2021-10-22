West Bengal: 833 new Covid cases, experts blame ‘Puja rush’

West Bengal reported 833 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the overall caseload to 15,83,646 and toll to 19,021.

The state also reported a positivity rate of 2.52 percent on Wednesday, up from 2.43 percent the day before.

While active cases in the state stood at 7,535 on Thursday, Kolkata topped the caseload over the last 24 hours at 232, followed by North 24 Parganas at 143. North 24 Parganas, however, topped the death count over the last 24 hours at 7, followed by Kolkata at 5.

According to sources in the health department, a significant portion of Kolkata’s fresh Covid cases are those who have already received the second dose of Covid vaccines. However, it is understood that the bulk of these fresh Covid cases are asymptomatic. Atin Ghosh, a member of the board of administrators of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, said, “It was noticed that a large number of people did not abide by Covid-19 norms during Durga Puja.

They did not wear masks while visiting pandals. They were careless in their approach. Anticipating a rise in Covid cases in the city, the leaves of all civic body officials were cancelled. However, we are relieved that the numbers haven’t risen to the point we had anticipated. Still, we have to wait till next Tuesday before a clearer picture emerges on the surge in cases post Durga puja.”

Experts attributed the spike in cases in the state capital to the rush of revellers at Puja pandals.

Meanwhile, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department, the overall recovery rate stood at 98.32 percent with 775 more patients discharged over the last 24 hours. The fresh recoveries took the cumulative figure to 15,57,090.