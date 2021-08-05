West Bengal: 826 new Covid cases recorded in state, 10 more die

A covid patient being taken for further investigation from a ward at the Medical college & hospital in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal on Wednesday reported 826 new coronavirus cases and 10 more deaths. As many as 838 more people were cured of the infection, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 98.11 per cent.

North 24 Parganas district registered 116 new Covid-19 cases, 77 of which were in the city, a health bulletin said.

Four fresh fatalities were reported from North 24 Parganas district followed by two in Nadia and one each in Kalimpong, Bankura,South 24 Parganas and Kolkata. The number of active cases declined by 22 to 10,745.