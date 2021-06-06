West Bengal: 7,682 new Covid cases, 118 more deaths

A total of 7,682 persons tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and the state witnessed 118 more deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in the state stands at 16,152.

In the past 24 hours, the number of active patients in Bengal decreased to 44,441. A total of 16,146 patients were discharged from hospital as they were cured of the infection. The total number of discharged persons increased to 13,58,537. The discharge rate became 95.73 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, In North 24 Parganas, 1,664 persons tested positive and in Kolkata, this number was 796. In Howrah, South 24 Parganas and Hoogly new cases recorded stood at 463, 484 and 47 respectively. Purba Midnapore and Nadia also recorded 484 and 458 positive cases. In North Bengal highest cases recorded in Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling: 692 and 350 in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, owners of restaurants and cafes are happy with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to allow restaurants to open for three hours and are waiting for the official notification to start business even for limited hours amid restrictions.

The owner of iconic Peter Cat and Mocambo in Park Street area, Nitin Kothari told PTI he is happy with the announcement and ready to open the premises of Mocambo from where both the restaurants can function.

— with PTI inputs