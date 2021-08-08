West Bengal: 749 new Covid cases 15 more die

A health worker helps a COVID-19 patient during his admission at a state government run hospital in Kolkata. (PTI)

The state saw a spike in Covid-19 infections and fatalities, with 749 new cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours.

North 24-Parganas district topped the caseload on Saturday, with 97 new infections, while Nadia recorded most deaths at five.

North 24-Parganas trailed Nadia on the death count, at three, followed by two in Hooghly and one each in Jalpaiguri, Purba Medinipur and Howrah.

The number of active cases declined by 57 to 10,585. As many as 791 more patients were cured of the infection on Saturday, taking the overall recoveries to 15,04,326 and the recovery rate to 98.12 percent.

The state has, so far, tested 1,60,45,662 samples, including 45,701 in the last 24 hours.

The number of persons administered vaccines on Saturday stood at 3,91,898, a health department official said, taking the cumulative figure to 3,16,67,239.

As many as 90,18,117 people have received both doses, officials said.