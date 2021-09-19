West Bengal: 728 new Covid-19 cases, 12 more die

WEST BENGAL recorded 728 new cases of the coronavirus infection (Covid-19) in the past 24 hours, a bulletin issued by the state health ministry said on Friday. With this latest rise, Bengal’s Covid-19 infection tally has gone up to 15,61,014 cases. The bulletin added that twelve new deaths were recorded in the state, taking the fatality tally to 18641.

West Bengal recorded 757 Covid-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The number of people cured of the infection in the state has now gone up to 15,34,406 the health department bulletin said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in West Bengal now stands at 98.30 percent. West Bengal now has 7,967 active Covid-19 cases.

Kolkata reported three fresh Covid-19 deaths, followed by North 24 Parganas, Darjeeling at two. Nadia, Kalimpong, Howrah, Hoogly, South 24 Parganas recorded one each death.

Even as West Bengal has been showing a declining case positivity rate for Covid-19 cases, four districts – Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and Nadia remains a concern for the health department, according to an official.

West Bengal has tested 38,126 samples for Covid-19 since Friday, the state health department said, adding that as many as 4,92,81,189 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in the past 24 hours.