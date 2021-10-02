West Bengal: 708 new Covid cases, 13 more die

West Bengal recorded 708 new cases of the coronavirus infection (Covid-19) in the past 24 hours, a bulletin issued by the state health ministry said on Friday. With this latest rise, Bengal’s Covid-19 infection tally has gone up to 15,69,778 cases. The bulletin showed that 13 new deaths were recorded in the state in the same duration, taking the fatality tally to 18,806.

The state recorded 694 Covid-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The number of people cured of the disease in the state has now gone up to 15,43,401, the health department bulletin said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in West Bengal stands at 98.32 per cent.

West Bengal now has 7,571 active cases. North 24 Parganas and Kolkata reported four fresh Covid-19 deaths on Friday.