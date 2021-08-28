West Bengal: 703 new Covid cases, 8 more die

THE STATE recorded 703 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, of which Kolkata accounted for 112, the highest among districts. North 24 Parganas recorded 88 new cases. On Friday, the total number of Covid cases in the state stood at 15,46,237.

As many as 719 patients were discharged on Friday. The total active cases declined to 9,143 while the recovery rate from the infection in the state increased to 98.22 per cent.

According to the state health department, the state registered eight deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths now stands at 18,410.

Murshidabad recorded two deaths while Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Hooghly, North 24 Paraganas, South 24 Paraganas and Kolkata recorded one death each in the past 24 hours.

The total number of tests conducted in the past 24 hours is 43,448. The total number of tests conducted in the state till date is 1,68,58,265.

According to sources, 3.28 percent of beds in Bengal are occupied at present. As many as 7,878 people are in home quarantine and 235 Covid patients are in safe homes.