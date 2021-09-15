West Bengal: 703 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths in a day

With 138 new cases and 5 deaths, North 24 Parganas district topped the Covid tally in West Bengal over the last 24 hours. State capital Kolkata trailed closely at 127 cases and 3 deaths.

Overall, the state recorded 703 new cases on Tuesday, taking the cumulative figure to 15,58,117. The overall toll rose to 18,599 with 12 fresh fatalities.

The state’s active case count currently stands at 8,074, of which 6,707 patients are in home isolation and 249 are in safe homes. Overall, 3.43 per cent of the state’s total available hospital beds are occupied by Covid patients. Over the last 24 hours, 713 patients were certified cured and discharged, taking the overall recoveries to 15,31,444 and the discharge rate to 98.29 per cent.

Also, in the past 24 hours, 35,998 samples were tested and the positivity rate is at 1.95 per cent. Till date, 1,75,41,500 samples have been tested in Bengal.