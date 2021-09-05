scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 04, 2021
Must Read

West Bengal: 700 fresh Covid-19 cases, eight more deaths in a day

Of the latest deaths, two each are from South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur. One death each was reported from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Nadia.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
September 5, 2021 5:07:34 am
india covid second wave, covaxin, covaxin rate, covaxin private hospitals rate, covaxin government rate, bharat biotech, coronavirus vaccine, indian expressPeople wait for vaccination, in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

THE STATE recorded 700 new Covid-19 cases and eight more deaths due to the virus on Saturday, according to daily health bulletin published by the health department.

Of the latest deaths, two each are from South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur. One death each was reported from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Nadia. In the past 24 hours, Kolkata and North 24 Parganas recorded the highest number of new cases. Kolkata registered 129 new Covid cases whereas North 24 Parganas reported 135 cases. The number of active cases declined by 15 to 8,679. As many as 15,24,194 people have recovered from the infection till date.

West Bengal has tested 1,71,67,056 samples till date, including 44,131 in the past 24 hours.

Click here for more

Meanwhile, 5,43,871 people were vaccinated in the state on Friday, a health department official said. Cumulatively, 4,26,99,804 people have been vaccinated in Bengal as of Friday. As many as 1,20,32,878 people have received both doses.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 04: Latest News

Advertisement