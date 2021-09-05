West Bengal: 700 fresh Covid-19 cases, eight more deaths in a day

THE STATE recorded 700 new Covid-19 cases and eight more deaths due to the virus on Saturday, according to daily health bulletin published by the health department.

Of the latest deaths, two each are from South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur. One death each was reported from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Nadia. In the past 24 hours, Kolkata and North 24 Parganas recorded the highest number of new cases. Kolkata registered 129 new Covid cases whereas North 24 Parganas reported 135 cases. The number of active cases declined by 15 to 8,679. As many as 15,24,194 people have recovered from the infection till date.

West Bengal has tested 1,71,67,056 samples till date, including 44,131 in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 5,43,871 people were vaccinated in the state on Friday, a health department official said. Cumulatively, 4,26,99,804 people have been vaccinated in Bengal as of Friday. As many as 1,20,32,878 people have received both doses.