West Bengal: 70 new Covid-19 cases, no death

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
April 3, 2022 6:31:33 am
West Bengal saw 70 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the state health department stated in a bulletin on Saturday. However, no new death was recorded on Saturday, the bulletin said, adding that the fresh cases took the state’s tally of infections thus far to 20,17,459.
As many as 13,833 swab samples were tested for Covid-19 on Saturday. The state also saw 69 more Covid-19 patients being cured of the infection over the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 19,95,661.
