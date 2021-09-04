West Bengal: 686 new Covid cases, 11 more deaths in a day

THE NUMBER of new Covid-19 cases in West Bengal has shown a slight upward trend in the past two-three days. However, Friday’s figure of 686 is slightly lower than that of Thursday’s total caseload. According to a daily health bulletin published by the health department of the state government, the total caseload was increased to 650 on August 29. However, it decreased to 510 and 546 on August 30 and 31 respectively. The fresh caseload again increased from September 1, when it stood at 679 and became 695 on September 2.

On Friday, a total of 11 persons died due to Covid and out of which four are from North 24 Parganas and three are from Kolkata. In last 24 hours, Kolkata and North 24 Parganas recorded the highest case numbers. Kolkata registered 110 new cases whereas North 24 Parganas reported 109 cases. The number of active cases declined by 40 to 8,694. As many as 15,23,487 people have recovered from the disease till date.

West Bengal has so far tested 1,71,22,925 samples.