West Bengal: 66 new Covid-19 cases, zero death

West Bengal reported 66 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths in the past 24 hours, the state health department’s bulletin said on Tuesday.

With 75 people were discharged, the number of active cases in the state stood at 729.

The state so far has reported 20.17 lakh Covid-19 cases and 21,197 deaths.

The state’s recovery rate is 98.91 per cent while the positivity rate at 0.44 per cent.