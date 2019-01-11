West Bengal: 60 students ‘fall ill after consuming mid-day meal’ in East Burdwan school

As many as 60 students have fallen ill over the last two days, allegedly after consuming the mid-day meal at a school in Kalna area of East Burdwan on Tuesday. Police sources said students from Classes I to IV returned home after consuming the meal. Many complained of vomiting and stomach ache in the school on Wednesday. They were admitted to Kalna hospital. By Thursday, around 60 students were hospitalised. “So far, 60 students have come to the hospital for treatment. No one is serious. Some have been discharged,” said Dr Krishna Chandra Borai.

State minister Swapan Debnath rushed to the hospital to take stock of the situation, said sources.

A similar incident was reported in the same district in December 2018, when a total of 50 students had fallen ill across two government schools. It had been alleged that a dead lizard was found in the food.