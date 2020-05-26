West Bengal: 6 dead, 149 more test Covid +ve in last 24 hrs

On Sunday, the total number of positive cases was 3,667, while on Monday it rose to 3,816. On Sunday, the total number of positive cases was 3,667, while on Monday it rose to 3,816.

Six more people died due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours in West Bengal, the Health Department said on Monday.

The toll due to coronavirus increased to 206, while if co-morbidity was considered, then the death figure stood at 278.

As many as 149 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, the total number of positive cases was 3,667, while on Monday it rose to 3,816.

The number of patients who were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours was 75, while the total number of patients discharged till date was 1,414. The number of active cases touched 2,124.

According to the health bulletin published on Monday, the total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 9,225. The cumulative number of samples tested till now was 1,48,049.

The test positivity rate, or the proportion of active cases among the samples tested, is 2.58 per cent.

The Health Department said as many as 17,171 people were still in government quarantine, while 1,02,890 in home quarantine.

