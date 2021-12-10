scorecardresearch
Friday, December 10, 2021
West Bengal: 567 new Covid-19 cases, seven more deaths

According to a bulletin issued by the health department, the state logged 7 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 19,575.

North 24 Parganas topped the single-day toll at 3 deaths while Kolkata. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal recorded 567 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with Kolkata topping the caseload at 165 and the neighbouring North 24 Parganas trailing at 95 new infections.

North 24 Parganas topped the single-day toll at 3 deaths while Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum and Cooch Behar recorded one death each.

