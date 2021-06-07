West Bengal: 50 crude bombs recovered 20 metres from BJP office

Sources said the police received information about the bombs from military intelligence.

The Kolkata Police on Saturday night recovered more than 50 crude bombs from the Hastings crossing area, barely 20 metres away from the BJP’s party office.

According to the police, the bombs were kept in four sacks which are used to pack fruits. Sources said the police received information about the bombs from military intelligence. Officers from Hastings police station, along with a team from the bomb squad and officers from the anti-rowdy section of Kolkata Police, reached the spot and diffused the explosives.

“An investigation is underway to find out how the bombs landed there. The CCTV footage is also being examined,” an officer said.