West Bengal: 5 of family killed as car hits truck

Tragedy struck on the morning after Diwali as five members of a family, including three children, were killed and six others injured after their vehicle collided head-on with a truck in Purba Bardhaman district on Friday.

Among the deceased, according to sources, were two minors aged three and six years. All the 11 occupants of the car, including the driver, were taken to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared five of them brought dead.

Six more occupants, who sustained grievous injuries, are undergoing treatment at the facility, a senior police officer said.

The accident took place on the Bardhaman-Katwa Road in Kamnara area within the ambit of Dewandighi police station. All the occupants of the car were from Sodpara in the Barana police station of Murshidabad district. They were on their way back home from the Dum Dum airport where they had gone to receive a family member, who had arrived from Mumbai.

The deceased were identified as Rashid Sheikh (60), Sainur Khatun (18), Sonali Khatun (19), Aryan Sheikh (6) and Sayan Sheikh (3).

Among the critically injured are the driver and the kin, who works in Mumbai and had arrived at the Kolkata airport on Diwali night, local sources said.



All family members had gone to receive him. However, the homecoming took a tragic turn after their four-wheeler collided head-on with the dumper on Burdwan-Katwa road.

Police suspect that the driver may have lost control of the four-wheeler, leading to the accident. An investigation is underway and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy. With PTI