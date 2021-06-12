West Bengal: 4,883 new Covid cases, 89 more die

A health workers collect sample for COVID-19, Rapid antigentest at an Urban primary health centre in South Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Kolkata and North 24 Parganas district recorded Covid 20 deaths each as 89 Covid patients died in Bengal in the past 24 hours. The total toll in Bengal now stands at 16,731. With 4,727 deaths, the highest number of death has been recorded in Kolkata followed by North 24 Parganas which recorded 4,237 deaths.

South 24 Parganas and Howrah, which too were majorly affected by Covid, has so far recorded 1,183 and 1,404 deaths respectively.

However, as per the health bulletin, there is a sharp drop in new Covid cases in the state.

In last 24 hours, 4,883 new Covid cases were recorded. 4,321 persons were discharged taking the discharge rate to 97.80. The state has recorded 14,52,987 cases in total. As of Friday, the number of active cases are 15,192.

On Friday 62,614 samples were tested of which 7.8 per cent were positive. Presently 18.25 percent beds are occupied in the state, including at private hospitals. As many as 6,861 Covid positive patients are in home quarantine and 1808 are in safe homes. Till date 1,71,24,077 people have bee vaccinated out of which 39,58,607 people have completed the Vaccination by taking both dose.

According to sources, with Covid cases decreasing, the state government is planning to gradually ease coronavirus-induced restrictions post June 15.

