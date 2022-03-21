West Bengal: 45 new Covid cases, no deaths

West Bengal registered 45 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The toll attributed to the virus remained stable at 21,194 with no new deaths reported.

As many as 107 patients were declared recovered in the last 24 hours. With this, the recovered rate improved to 98.90%. The positivity rate stood at 0.46 per cent.

A total of 9,772 Covid samples were tested since Saturday, taking the total to 2,45,99,488. Of the total active cases, 841 are in home isolation and 79 in hospital.

Total 13.26 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

The Covid-19 vaccination for children in the 12-14 age group will start from Monday. Only Corbevax vaccine will be used for beneficiaries who can register themselves on the CoWin application for the slots.