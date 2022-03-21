scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 21, 2022
Must Read

West Bengal: 45 new Covid cases, no deaths

As many as 107 patients were declared recovered in the last 24 hours.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
March 21, 2022 5:08:05 am
Total 13.26 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the state. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal registered 45 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The toll attributed to the virus remained stable at 21,194 with no new deaths reported.

As many as 107 patients were declared recovered in the last 24 hours. With this, the recovered rate improved to 98.90%. The positivity rate stood at 0.46 per cent.

Read |Vaccination for 12-14 age group to start tomorrow

A total of 9,772 Covid samples were tested since Saturday, taking the total to 2,45,99,488. Of the total active cases, 841 are in home isolation and 79 in hospital.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Total 13.26 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

More from Kolkata

The Covid-19 vaccination for children in the 12-14 age group will start from Monday. Only Corbevax vaccine will be used for beneficiaries who can register themselves on the CoWin application for the slots.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 21: Latest News

Advertisement