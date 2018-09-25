West Bengal: 42 held across state for ‘cheating’ in recruitment exam for constables

Devices such as receivers hidden in the soles of shoes/slippers and micro earpieces were seized from many candidates at various venues. (Representational Image) Devices such as receivers hidden in the soles of shoes/slippers and micro earpieces were seized from many candidates at various venues. (Representational Image)

West Bengal CID has arrested 42 people for allegedly cheating during the preliminary written test for recruiting police constables, held at various centres across the state on Sunday. The investigation department has initiated criminal cases against all 42 of them, an official said.

Sources said the agency had got a tip-off that some candidates were likely to use an improvised wireless device comprising a receiver shaped like a credit card (concealed in slippers) and an earphone to cheat during the exam.

Accordingly, all authorities concerned were alerted to keep a strict vigil.

“During checking, devices used as receivers hidden in the soles of shoes/slippers and micro earpieces were seized from many candidates at various venues. The said device was to be connected to a mobile phone operated by accomplices outside the premises. Twenty-eight criminal cases have been lodged and 42 persons have been arrested for resorting to malpractices,” said DIG (CID-Operations) Nishat Parvez.

Senior CID officials said they suspect this to be a big racket. “A racket could be running the operation from outside. The CID is making efforts to arrest all those involved in the racket. We are probing the matter and trying to trace all those involved,” said an official.

