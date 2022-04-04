West Bengal: 36 new cases as virus claims 2 more lives

Even as the number of new cases dropped to almost half of Saturday’s figures in the state, West Bengal recorded two more deaths due to Covid-19 on Sunday.

As per government data, 36 new infections were reported in the state on Sunday against Saturday’s 70. The new infections took the state’s tally to 20,17,495 cases.

The state’s toll due to Covid-19 stands at 21,199. As per a health department bulletin, 49 Covid-19 patients recovered in the state over the past 24 hours.