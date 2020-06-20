West Bengal: 355 fresh cases take Covid count to 13,000+, 11 more die

Kolkata has 2,212 active cases as the state ramps up its testing capacity. Partha Paul Kolkata has 2,212 active cases as the state ramps up its testing capacity. Partha Paul

The Covid-19 case count in the state crossed 13,000 on Friday, increasing by 355 in a day to reach 13,090, even as the toll rose by 11 to 529. For the first time, more than 10,000 samples were tested in a day, said the health department.

Most of the deaths, six, were reported from Kolkata, followed by two deaths each in South 24 Parganas and Howrah, and one in North 24 Parganas. A disproportionate number of deaths have occurred in the capital city and these surrounding districts, which have also reported the bulk of the positive cases. Most of the latest infections, 131, were detected here, followed by 57 cases in Howrah, 52 in North 24 Parganas, and 32 in South 24 Parganas. Only Jhargram, Purulia, and Alipurduar did not report any new cases in 24 hours.

Due to the surge in cases, the number of containment zones in the state rose from 1,907 to 2,428 in a week, according to the state government website. Kolkata, which has the most active cases at present (2,212), also has the maximum number of containment zones (1,512). It is followed by North 24 Parganas with 219 zones. Howrah district now has 121 containment zones, an increase of 45 since June 12.

Though the recovery rate has been improving, and was 55.79% on Friday, senior state government officials attributed the spike in cases to the “unplanned manner” in which the migrant workers were brought back to the state amid the pandemic.

With 302 people getting discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered patients jumped to 7,303, while the active case count increased to 5,258.

According to the health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, 10,321 specimens were examined in a day, taking the cumulative number of samples tested till date to 3,80,612. The test positivity rate remained at 3.44%.

The government reported the release of more migrant returnees from its special centres, saying only 69,667 remain in these facilities at present. On June 12, 1,05,842 migrant workers were in these centres. According to the government, 9,484 others remain in government quarantine, while 1,42,869 people remain isolated at home.

(With PTI inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd