West Bengal: 3,489 fresh Covid cases, 45 more die

A total of 3,489 persons tested positive for Covid-19 and 46 persons died in the state over the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,496 persons were cured of the infection. The number of active cases further decreased and became 24,617 on Friday.

The total death toll in the state stands at 8,270. The cumulative number of discharged persons became 4,41,100. The recovery rate also has increased to 93.06 per cent.

The total number of cases in West Bengal increased to 4,73,987. On Thursday, the total caseload was 4,70,498.

With 45,127 more samples tested, the cumulative number became 57,44,364.

Kolkata and its four adjacent districts continued to take a major share in the fresh caseload. On Friday, Kolkata again topped in terms of caseload.

As many 893 persons tested positive in Kolkata, 858 tested positive in North 24 Parganas, 230 tested positive in South 24 Parganas, 198 tested positive in Hooghly and 150 tested positive in Howrah.

Apart from in these districts in South Bengal, 239 tested positive in Nadia, 100 tested positive in Birbhum and 96 tested positive in Purba Burdwan.

In the past 24 hours, in North Bengal, Darjeeling recorded 102 cases, Jalpaiguri recorded 87, Maldah recorded 42 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, official sources said on Friday.

According to the state health department, 90,189 persons are still in home quarantine while 909 persons are in safe homes.

