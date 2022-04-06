West Bengal: 34 new Covid-19 cases, no death

West Bengal on Tuesday logged 34 new Covid-19 cases with no deaths, the state health department’s bulletin said.

The state had 52 recoveries with a collection of 12,529 samples in the last 24 hours. The Covid death toll stands at 2.48 crore and the positivity rate at 0.27 per cent.

The recovery rate has reached 98.92 per cent, officials said. At least 485 patients are in home isolation while 53 are undergoing treatment in hospital.