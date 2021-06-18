West Bengal: 3,018 fresh Covid cases, 64 more die

1,84,29,290 people have been vaccinated in Bengal out of which 1,74,471 people were vaccinated on Thursday and 1,19,920 people were vaccinated on Wednesday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

WEST BENGAL’S Covid-19 tally rose to 14,74,249 on Sunday as 3,018 more people tested positive for the infection, while 64 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 17,182, a health department bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas district recorded 17 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest among districts, followed by 11 deaths in Kolkata.

Till date, the highest number of deaths stands at 4,812 in Kolkata , followed by 4,350 deaths in North 24 Parganas.

As many as 2,033 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,34,994.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.34 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state now has 17,182 active cases, an increase of 921 from the previous day.

West Bengal has thus far tested over 1.34 crore samples for Covid-19, including 55,671 in the last 24 hours.

1,84,29,290 people have been vaccinated in Bengal out of which 1,74,471 people were vaccinated on Thursday and 1,19,920 people were vaccinated on Wednesday.

In the 18-44 years special category, a total of 20,23,681 people have been vaccinated since the drive began.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Labour Minister Beecharam Manna has urged closed jute mills to reopen by the month-end, exuding confidence that state government measures would ensure raw material availability. Sources said the minister has been holding regular meetings with trade unions and mill managements.

— With PTI Inputs