West Bengal: 2,700 new Covid cases, 58 more die

A covid patient being taken for further investigation from a ward at the Medical college & hospital in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

New Covid cases dropped below 3,000 on Friday after over two months. In the past 24 hours, the state recorded 2,788 new cases and 58 deaths due to Covid-19.

On April 8, the state had recorded 2,783 new Covid cases. However, the number of deaths on that day was seven.

Bengal has till date recorded 14,77,037 cases.

The total toll in the state stands at 17,240. As many as 2,112 persons have been discharged in the past 24 hours taking the discharge rate to 97.30 per cent.

Presently, there are 22691 active cases in Bengal out of which 1102 are in safe homes and 17322 are in home isolation. Out of 58 deaths that Bengal recorded in 24 hours, 15 are from North 24 Parganas and 11 are from Kolkata. On Thursday, a total of 55,367 samples were tested out of which 5.04 per cent were positive.

According to the health department, cumulatively,1,86,41,290 people have been vaccinated in the state. Out of which 41,30,583 have received both doses of vaccine.

“On Friday, 2,02,640 people were vaccinated and cumulatively,1,86,41,290 people have so far been vaccinated.

On Thursday, 1,75,843 people were vaccinated. In the 18-44 years special category, 20,59,493 were vaccinated since the drive began,” said an official.