West Bengal: 236 fresh Covid cases, 9 more deaths

Covid-19 claimed nine more lives in West Bengal on Tuesday while the state clocked 236 more new cases, according to a state health department bulletin. Tuesday’s figures took the state’s toll to 21,152.

The state’s positivity rate stands at 0.84 per cent while the number of daily Covid-19 tests stood at 27,998. So far, 2,40,44,236 samples have been tested in Bengal. Its current caseload is 20,13,789.

With 1,233 people discharged on Tuesday, Bengal’s recovery rate was recorded as 98.78 per cent, the health department said. Currently, there are 3,436 active cases in the state, the bulletin said. A total of 19,89,200 patients have been discharged in the state so far.

Meanwhile, Kolkata and North 24 Parganas recorded 31 and 29 new Covid-19 cases respectively on Tuesday.