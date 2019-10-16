West Bengal 2020 Civic Elections: 600 TMC leaders to visit 2,000 villages with three poll kits

The district and block presidents of Trinamool Congress held a meeting at the party headquarters, Trinamool Bhawan, on Tuesday, to discuss about the campaign ahead of the civic body elections, scheduled in 2020. During the meeting, the TMC leaders were instructed to reach out to voters and also focus on the “Didi Ke Bolo” (Tell Didi) campaign till October 27, the day of Kali Pujo, said sources.

The “Didi Ke Bolo” digital campaign was launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 29 to reach out to the masses and strengthen her party’s grassroots connection.

From Wednesday, 600 TMC leaders will visit more than 2,000 villages and municipal wards, said sources.

At the meeting, the block presidents were given three kits comprising detailed instructions on the campaign, contents of leaflets and banners and list of eminent persons of different blocks whom the TMC leaders would pay visit.

The block presidents who were present in the meeting included Abhishek Banerjee, Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Bakshi, Arup Biswas and Sujit Basu. Team members of poll strategist Prashant Kishore were also present.

A TMC leader reportedly said the party had been in power since 2011. However, leaders were not regularly meeting people, thereby creating a gap between them.

All leaders present at the meeting emphasised on bridging the gap between leaders and voters, said sources.

Next year, 104 municipalities are scheduled to go to polls.

To celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and as part of its mass outreach programme, the BJP has decided to take out a Gandhi Sankalp Yatra in all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies this month. To counter that, TMC leader Partha Chatterjee announced that the party would take out a similar rally, Sampriti Yatra.

According to TMC sources, the ruling party also aimed to combat the “communal agenda of BJP” through this rally.