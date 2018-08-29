West Bengal: 20 injured in violence at North Dinajpur

Clashes also broke out in Howrah’s Uluberia area. (Express photo by Partha Paul/Representational Image) Clashes also broke out in Howrah’s Uluberia area. (Express photo by Partha Paul/Representational Image)

At least 20 people including police officers were injured in fresh clashes between TMC and opposition parties over the formation of panchayat boards in North Dinajpur. Violence was also reported from Howrah.

The violence comes three days after a 50-year-old man was killed in a clash in Islampur, and a day after three people died in Malda and Purulia. In Purulia, the district magistrate Tuesday issued an order postponing the formation of panchayat board.

“Bombs were hurled and bullets were fired in various pockets of North Dinajpur. At least three police officials were injured in the clash that took place in Chopra (Daspur),” said a senior police officer. The violence triggered mayhem and panic, houses and police vehicles were also damaged. “The area was enveloped in smoke and it took us a long time to get the situation under control,” said a local police officer.

In Daspara gram panchayat, all 23 seats were won by TMC. Clashes erupted when Congress and CPM workers blocked TMC leaders who were going to take part in formation of panchayat board. Houses were burnt while workers of different political parties indulged in brick-batting, blocked roads and clashed with police. After lathicharge failed, teargas shells were lobbed, said sources. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel swung into action when police failed to control the crowd.

In Itihar, BJP bagged 13 seats while TMC secured 12 seats out of the total 25 seats. Violence was reported from here as well.

Clashes also broke out in Howrah’s Uluberia area. Sources said BJP secured 10 and TMC 7 out of a total 18 seats in Tulsiberia gram panchayat of Uluberia. One independent candidate joined TMC later.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed “outsiders” from Jharkhand for creating unrest during the panchayat board formation.

“Our workers are being attacked by TMC, they are being kidnapped by them. We will not allow panchayat board formation until it is done in a impartial manner,” said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh.

